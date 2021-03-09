ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be offering programs in March.
The online program "A Consumer’s Guide to Electric Vehicles" will be held on Thursday, March 11, at 7 p.m.
Electric and hybrid vehicles have come a long way in the the past few years. Join Tin Mountain for a look at the electric-vehicle market from a consumer’s perspective, including what vehicles are currently available, how electric vehicles might fit into your lifestyle, and other exciting innovations.
A panelist of local electric-vehicle drivers will share their experiences with driving in snow and ice, planning routes with adequate charging stations and cost analysis. Go to tinmountain.org for link.
The field program "Pondicherry Birding" will be held on Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Join our research and naturalist team for a late winter walk at Cherry Pond. Explore the area and take in terrific landscape views while appreciating the local birds and habitat.
Look for and learn how to identify avian species. This often overlooked time of the year is a good time to get out and look at birds before the spring migration gets underway. Dress warmly, bring a lunch and bring snowshoes or borrow ours.
Space is limited. Reservations required. Register online at tinmountain.org or call (603) 447-6991.
The 35th annual (second online) First Season Benefit Auction will be held Saturday, March 20, at 8 p.m. until Sunday, March 28, at 8 p.m.
Welcome the arrival of spring by joining Tin Mountain for the first night of First Season. Purchase a delicious dinner from one of four well-known valley restaurants to enjoy before signing on for the virtual “live” kick-off event at 7 p.m. and get ready to start bidding at 8 p.m.
Order dinners by 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 11. Dinners are $25 each. Go to charityauction.big/2021firstseason to order your dinner and register for the auction. For more information, go to tinmountain.org or call (603) 447-6991.
All proceeds support Tin Mountain’s environmental education programs, field trips, and environmental research and conservation efforts.
