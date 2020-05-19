ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be presenting the virtual program “Frogs of New Hampshire” on Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m.
Master naturalist and Tin Mountain Research Director Rick Van de Poll will offer an introduction to the frogs of New Hampshire.
How many species are there? Who’s making which calls? When do they breed and how? How can you best identify egg masses? What can you do to encourage their presence in your backyard?
All of these questions (and more) will be addressed during this Zoom session on the Ranids of our region.
The Zoom link is zoom.us/j/91653267202. The meeting ID is 916 5326 7202.
For more information, go to tinmountain.org.
