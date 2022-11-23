CONWAY — Starting Point will hold an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to mark their Giving Tuesday Gift Card Campaign.
The open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Starting Point Advocacy Center located at 30 Pleasant St. in Conway.
CONWAY — Starting Point will hold an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to mark their Giving Tuesday Gift Card Campaign.
The open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Starting Point Advocacy Center located at 30 Pleasant St. in Conway.
Giving Tuesday began in 2012 and is recognized throughout the world as a day of giving to support charities and nonprofit organizations.
Starting Point will be participating in Giving Tuesday with a Gift Card Campaign. Gift cards are an essential tool for direct service work, helping victims purchase essential supplies.
Victims often arrive at the Starting Point Shelter, after fleeing from violence, with little or nothing. Many victims and survivors suffer from economic abuse and struggle to obtain basic needs. Some require a mere tank of gas to flee the violence and get to safety.
All of these are easily obtained with gift cards. Besides meeting fundamental needs, gift cards support victims by empowering them to shop on their own. This simple activity helps to restore self-sufficiency and esteem, thus supporting the journey to healing.
Join the Starting Point staff, volunteers, and board members Tuesday, Nov. 29, anytime from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for refreshments and take part in supporting victims and survivors in Carroll County.
Starting Point provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking.
Advocates are available 24/7 at 1 (800) 336-2494. For more information about the Open House or Starting Point call (603) 447-2494 or email community@startingpointnh.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.