CONWAY — Mother and daughter members of Mount Washington Valley Skating Club, Jeni Wilder and Sativa Hoeflich, medaled at the Bay State Games held June 12 at Nashoba Valley Olympia Rink in Boxborough. The medals also landed them both invitations to participate in the national State Games of America being held in Des Moines, Iowa in July of 2022. The games are run “Olympic Style” including 50 sports and 18,000 athletes.
Bay State Games was established in 1982 to host the first sanctioned State Games of Massachusetts. Athletes competing in Figure Skating, Curling, and Masters Ice Hockey represent Massachusetts as well as Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Rhode Island.
Sativa entered Girls Free Skate 1 musical program and won first place. She performed a complete program to "Loyal, Brave, and True" by Christina Aguilera from the Disney Film, “Mulan." The program was choreographed by Jeni Wilder. Sativa also entered Girls Free Skate 1 Compulsory Moves in the Field which required two jump elements, one spin element and a footwork requirement, and earned fourth place.
Jeni competed and won first place in Ladies Adult Bronze Free Skate. This competition required a well-balanced program to music including four jumping passes, two spins of different character, and a choreographic sequence. Jeni choreographed her musical program.
“Sativa and I are excited to travel to the State Games of America next year,” said Jeni. “My appreciation goes out to Allyn Roberts, skating director of Mount Washington Valley Skating Club, who coached Sativa and to our local club for providing the ice time and support. We are excited to represent Mt. Washington Valley at the State Games.”
Mount Washington Valley Skating Club is a member club of U.S. Figure Skating Association. Local skaters and team members of all ages and abilities take lessons and practice skills under the direction of professional skating coaches during club ice time at Ham Arena in Conway. For more information about Mount Washington Valley Club, go to mwvsc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.