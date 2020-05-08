TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library will be hosting a New Hampshire Humanities event online via Zoom on Monday, May 18 at 3 p.m.
“Present Moment, Prolific Moment: Using Mindfulness to Write,” a program for writers, will be presented by Alexandria Peary, who is currently New Hampshire Poet Laureate. Participants will learn basic strategies to incorporate mindfulness into their writing lives.
This program is free and open to the public. Since space is limited, registration is required. Find the registration link at tamworthlibrary.org/2020/04/present-moment. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the online meeting.
Peary describes her approach to writing as follows: “Writing can become much more fulfilling if we think of it as happening right Now. Much is lost when we overlook the present moment because we forfeit rewarding writing experiences in exchange for stress, frustration, boredom, fear, and shortchanged invention and creativity (it’s a poor bargain). Through mindfulness, we can reduce our writing apprehension and the writing blocks that come from future- or past-oriented thinking. Every moment can become a prolific moment: we can write more quickly and with greater ease of mind.”
Peary holds MFAs in poetry from the University of Iowa and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a Ph.D in English from the University of New Hampshire. She is the author of six books and over 150 shorter pieces in leading literary and scholarly journals.
Her work has received the Iowa Poetry Prize, the Slope Editions Book Prize and an Outstanding Book Award nomination from the Conference of College Composition and Communication.
She specializes in helping others with problems in writing confidence and has developed a system of mindful writing that can be found in her book, “Prolific Moment: Theory and Practice of Mindfulness for Writing,” as well as in her 2019 TEDx talk, “How Mindfulness Can Transform the Way You Write.”
A former state policy analyst for National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE), Alexandria serves as the History Editor at the Journal of Creative Writing Studies. She is a professor in the English Department at Salem State University and lives in Londonderry with her husband and two daughters.
New Hampshire Humanities, New Hampshire’s independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, provided the funding so that the Cook Memorial Library could host this program.
For more information about this program, contact Mary Cronin at (603) 323-8510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.