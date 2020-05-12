OSSIPEE — On May 4, the Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley, for the first time ever, inducted by virtual Zoom meeting, two new members, Tom and Mary Lou Mees.
Tom has been a Rotaria, since 1973, when he joined the Rochester, N.Y., Rotary Club. He also has been a member and past president of both the Rochester and Canandaigua, N.Y., Rotary Clubs.
His wife, Mary Lou, has always been a supportive Rotarian spouse and has enjoyed the Rotary family through the years. She was delighted to be asked to join the Ossipee Valley Club.
Tom had been a member of the Ossipee Valley Club but had resigned to deal with esophagus cancer. After enduring many radiation treatments, Tom has returned to good health and is rejoining our club.
We are proud to welcome both Tom and Mary Lou to our Ossipee Valley Rotary Club.
To learn more about the local Rotary Club, go to ossipeerotary.org.
