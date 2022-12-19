Rules for waterbodies with special regulations are listed in the N.H. Freshwater Fishing Digest, available from license agents or on the Fish and Game website at fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.
The following is a list of New Hampshire lakes and ponds that were stocked with trout during the fall of 2022: Akers Pond in Errol, Cedar Pond in Milan, Big Diamond Pond in Stewartstown (opens Jan. 1), Highland Lake in Andover, Manning Lake in Gilmanton, Martin Meadow Pond in Lancaster, Mascoma Lake in Enfield, Mirror Lake in Woodstock, Pearl Lake in Lisbon, Pleasant Lake in Deerfield, Streeter Pond in Sugar Hill, Tarleton Lake in Piermont, Tewksbury Pond in Grafton, Webster Lake in Franklin and White Lake in Tamworth.
Note: There are additional New Hampshire waterbodies open for year-round fishing in addition to those on this list.
“The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s hatcheries stock post-spawn brook and brown trout into selected waterbodies without a closed season before winter,” said N.H. Fish and Game Inland Fisheries Division Chief Dianne Timmins.
“These fish can range from 2 to 3 pounds each. Numbers, dates, and stocking locations vary annually. I would encourage anglers of all skill levels to take advantage of this season’s stocked opportunities throughout New Hampshire when weather conditions are favorable and once the ice is safe.”
The Granite State’s rivers and streams open to fishing on Jan. 1.
“There are some quality fish to be caught in some of the tailwater fisheries such as the Newfound River,” continued Timmins. “When water levels are drawn down on larger lakes for the fall, prize-sized fish often drop down below dams creating opportunities for savvy winter anglers. This winter’s free fishing day is Jan. 21, so why not try your luck through the ice this year.”
