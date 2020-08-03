CONWAY — The North Conway Public Library is announcing a matching gift challenge as part of their capital campaign “An Exciting New Chapter.” Through the generosity of longstanding patrons Sharon and Ted Wroblewski, donations made through Aug. 15 will be matched, up to a total of $5,000 for all donations.
“It is exciting to drive through the village and see this project take shape,” said Sharon Wroblewski. “With all the new construction in recent years, it is wonderful that the preservation of this historic library was an important consideration in the expansion plans. The new addition blends seamlessly with the old and it is absolutely beautiful.”
The project got started with a $3 million donation from Lyman Pope, and construction began in August of 2019. The library continues its community fundraising efforts to raise the remaining $420,000 through donations and grants.
“We understand that these are challenging times and raising funds in the current climate is a big ask,” said Andrea Masters, Library Director. “We are hopeful now that the building progress is so visible to the community that they will be motivated to show their support with a donation.”
“We are thrilled to have the Wroblewskis’ gift to offer encouragement to bolster donations,” said Kate Lamneck, Capital campaign chair. “Any amount is appreciated and with a matching grant those small donations become even more important.”
Donations can be made online or checks sent to NCPL, P.O. Box 409, North Conway, NH 03860. Pledge forms and more detailed information about the capital campaign and building project are available at northconwaylibrary.com.
