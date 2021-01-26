FRYEBURG, Maine — The Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs with 26 member fairs has awarded its 2020 Rising Star Award to Vincent Osgood of Fryeburg, Maine.
The award is designed to recognize a young person who is an agricultural fair contributor and leader and deemed a well-rounded outstanding individual.
Osgood has worked in the ticket department of Fryeburg Fair for many years, as his grandfather Jim Osgood Sr. was superintendent from 1984-2015. Vincent Osgood became superintendent in 2015 and now manages more than 48 staff members during Fryeburg’s eight-day fair. Osgood and his team were an integral part of establishing the Fair’s new online ticketing system.
Osgood grew up in Fryeburg and his family has been a part of Fryeburg Fair for many generations. He works at Norway Savings Bank as an AVP, Commercial Loan Officer in their Fryeburg Branch. He serves on the loan committee for the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council, and has been a past board member of the Fryeburg Recreation Department, Rufus Porter Museum, Lakes Region Community Health Board at Bridgton Hospital, Bridgton Economic Development Corporation and Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition.
Osgood and wife, Hillary, have two children, Asa, 3, and Raelynn, 1.
Fryeburg Fair’s Camping Superintendent Arthur Adams received the MAAF Rising Star Award in 2017.
