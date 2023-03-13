LOVELL, Maine — The Lovell Historical Society is offering two $2,500 part-time summer internships to qualified college students or recent high school graduates with matriculation plans for fall of 2023.

The internship is for eight weeks beginning June 14, although that date is flexible. Hours of work are Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to noon and two Sunday events (approximately seven hours each).

