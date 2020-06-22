LOVELL, Maine — The Lovell Historical Society will be giving back to the many local businesses that have supported the society over the years by writing $3,000 in checks out of its operating funds to 12 businesses.
In order to help these small businesses, and also help Lovell families in need, the society will be conducting a raffle of 12 $250 gift certificates.
The businesses are: Center Lovell Market; Ebenezer’s Pub; Harvest Gold Gallery; Kezar Lake Marina; Lodge at Pleasant Point; Lovell Box Company; Lovell Hardware; Molloy Energy; Old Saco Inn; Oxford House Inn; Rod Iron Design; and Rosie’s.
In the past, these businesses selflessly donated auction items and gift certificates to the organization for fundraising. Now, the society wants to return the favor.
According to Society President Catherine Stone, the society’s goal is to boost local businesses and give the raffle winners the option of donating their item to others.
Tickets are $1 for one or $5 for a book of six. The raffle drawing will be held on July 18.
“We are hoping that the proceeds from the raffle will help pay for the certificates,” Stone said.
Tickets can be obtained at Rosie’s, Lovell Hardware and the Center Lovell Market or by contacting the society via phone at (207) 925-3234, email at lovellhistoricalsociety@gmail.com or by mail at P.O. Box 166, Lovell, ME 04051.
