CHATHAM — Local nature photographer John Rondeau has donated to the Chatham Historical Society nine photographs of wild animals that he's captured while hanging out in the Chatham area's woods and bogs.
Society President, Jeanne Eastman, says, “The Chatham Historical Society is very pleased with this gift. John is a talented artist, and he intended his gift to be used as a fund raiser for the Society.”
The 8-by-10-inch photographs, matted in 11-by-14 frames, will be auctioned on the Chatham Historical Society's Facebook page, starting on Wednesday, July 8, and ending at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 12. One photograph will be auctioned each week of the summer. The auction can also be found by a link on the Society's website, www.chathamhistoricalnh.org , as well as through the Town of Chatham Facebook Group.
Eastman added, “We also welcome other local artists and craftspeople to donate a piece for the auction. We hope to promote their businesses and strengthen an already close community, as well as raise funds to cover our basic operating costs this year.”
The Society will also be opening an online “store,” accessed by the same sites as the auction, selling local art, crafts, and antiques. Anyone interested in contributing to the auction or store inventory should contact Bill Perry, at 603-662-9680, or Jeanne Eastman at 603-694-3388.
Perry, who will run the auction, emphasized, “The usual routes of fund-raising in person will not work this year. We are hoping the auction will meet the financial needs of the Society. John Rondeau will start us off with some classic 'Chatham' portraits of our native residents.”
The Society is open by appointment for viewing auction items or making
purchases from the store for those who do not have computer access. Contact Eastman to arrange an appointment.
