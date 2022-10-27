The Conway Public Library will hold an Odyssey of the Mind informational and interest meeting on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. Our goal is to put together a team that will compete against other teams at the New England’s regional competition in North Berwick, Maine, on March 25, 2023.
Odyssey of the Mind has been a leader in education for 40 years. It’s emphasized creativity, science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math long before it was a discipline. It started in Founder Dr. Sam’s innovative industrial design classes at Rowan University in the 1970s. He believed learning should be fun, students should incorporate their own interests, there are always new uses for old items, and the way you ask a question is everything.
Odyssey of the Mind teaches students how to develop and use their natural creativity to become problem-solvers. Imagine being faced with a problem that requires an original solution. It can be frightening. Now imagine not being afraid to solve that problem — that is what OM members learn. This skill and self-confidence will carry over to all areas of their lives.
OM brings the classroom to life as students apply what they learn and combine it with their interests and passions to solve our unique open-ended problems. OM also emphasizes teamwork, budgeting, time management, public speaking, and so much more. This international program is designed to help students at all learning levels grow as individual learners, grow as team members and to reach their full potential.
Team members will meet regularly at the library (at least once a week) to work on solutions to a long-term problem that we will present at New England’s regional competition.
All third-, fourth- and fifth-graders in the Mount Washington Valley are welcome to attend this information session with their parents to learn more.
We love working with our friends and colleagues at the Gibson Center for Senior Services. We continue to work together on technology training. Our latest collaboration involves a partnership with Digitunity, a non-profit distributor of refurbished computers, and AT&T, to provide access to online teaching modules that cover tech basics.
Module topics include tips on using your smartphone, how to safeguard accounts and passwords, videoconferencing, and how to spot scams and fraud. Participants will receive a $25 gift card as a thank you.
To sign up for this free educational opportunity contact David Smolen at (603) 447-5552 or Marianne Jackson at (603) 356-3231.
Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, go to conwaypubliclibrary.org.
