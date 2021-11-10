Sophie Saunders, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — On Oct. 27 1981, Kennett High School of Conway received its charter from Key Club International. This year, Key Clubbers are truly excited to celebrate 40 years of service, leadership, and caring.
During those four decades, the hundreds of members of the club have hosted and/or taken part in thousands of service and fundraising activities in addition to weekly meetings. The club's fundraising activities have yielded contributions of well over $200,000 to local, regional, and international children's charities.
In recognition of the club's efforts, three Governors of the State of New Hampshire have presented the Kennett High School Key Club with their Governor's Commendation for excellence. The KHS Key Club is the New England District of Key Club’s leading fundraiser for its children’s charities.
In addition, over the years the Kennett Key Club has been consistently awarded Key Club International’s highest honor, the “Diamond Distinguished” club award.
However, every Key Clubber knows that numbers and awards can never tell the entire story.
What means more to the club than any of those things is what the members can bring to the table: Not only new ideas and perspectives, but also a good attitude, energy, and enthusiasm.
Every day, members apply these ideals to promoting Key Club’s core values of leadership, character building, caring, and inclusiveness.
The Key Club is grateful to many people and organizations in the community for partnering with the club over the years, but are especially thankful to Kennett High School for hosting the club, and to the Mount Washington Valley Kiwanis Club for their steadfast and generous sponsorship.
