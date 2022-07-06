SPRINDFIELD, Mass. — This year, the New England and Bermuda District of Key Club’s Educational Conference in Springfield, Mass., resumed its tradition of an in-person event after a two-year hiatus.
Seven Kennett High School Key Clubbers participated in the conference; in all, nearly 300 Key Club members from the New England District attended.
Here is a summary of the many awards the Kennett High School Key Club won in this year’s district competitions:
Out of all the clubs in New England, KHS was once again the number one fundraiser for district charities. The club presented $14,500 to the New England District treasury. KHS’s contribution represented 35 percent of the total funds presented by the dozens of clubs represented at the conference.
KHS Key Club was also recognized for having the highest amount of funds raised per member for the New England District’s charities.
Key Club member Amy Burton won the Sandy Nininger Award for Leadership (this award is named after a Medal of Honor recipient). She was one of only three members out of several thousand Key Club members in New England and Bermuda to receive this award.
Madeline McGrath, KHS Key Club’s secretary, was awarded an Outstanding Secretary award for fulfilling all of her secretarial duties in an exceptional manner. She was one of only three club secretaries so honored.
McGrath also won first place in the district’s talent contest with her artistic and acrobatic dance routine.
KHS Key Club’s Faculty Advisor, Hattie Perkins, won the district’s Outstanding Advisor award. This is the second time during the past few years Ms. Perkins has won this award.
KHS Key Club member McKayla Dockham was formally installed as one of the district’s lieutenant governors.
Here are several other district-wide competitions where KHS received recognition:
• Annual Achievement award, for the club’s overall achievement during 2021-
2022.
• Single Service award, for KHS Key Club’s Ski for Sunshine fundraising project.
• Social Media contest, for Sydney Deblois-Hill’s Key Club Instagram account.
• Monthly Secretary Reports, for Madeline McGrath’s excellent reporting.
• Essay contest, for Elizabeth Bouchard’s heartwarming recounting of her experiences at Camp Sunshine.
• Year-in-Review contest, for Sydney Deblois-Hill’s digitally-produced scrapbook.
• The “Early Bird” award for the club’s timely submission of members’ dues.
• Recruiting Poster contest for Molly DellaValla’s digitally-produced poster
• A certificate of recognition for KHS Key Club’s participation in multiple Service
• Fair displays and projects at the conference.
The Key Club members of Kennett High School wish to thank those in the community who have made it possible for them to serve and practice leadership skills.
The club is especially grateful to the Kiwanis Club of MWV and to Kennett High School for providing the Key Club with outstanding support and guidance during the 40 years the club has been in service.
