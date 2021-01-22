I watched the inaugural celebrations Tuesday evening on TV. Due to the virus, the usual fancy balls were replaced with a program full of music, inspiring stories and amazing fireworks. I must admit this program was much more fun to watch than the traditional inaugural parties. Perhaps this is the start of a new tradition.
I’m happy to report that the Gibson Center van will now be available for scheduled trips such as medical appointments and activities of daily living that include the post office, haircuts, grocery shopping, other shopping, library visits, etc. between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. each weekday. I would however stress that appointments for COVID vaccinations at the Mount Washington Observatory building in North Conway are not only available but will receive priority over other requests for rides.
In order to maintain proper distancing, no more than four people will travel on the bus at one time. Strict mask, hand sanitizing, disinfecting and social-distancing policies remain in effect. Each person will have their temperature taken and symptom screening asked. Call (603) 356-3231 to schedule a ride and try to call well ahead of your planned trip.
The N.H. Food Bank and Catholic Charities are sponsoring three mobile food pantries at the Ham arena in Conway on Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and March 25. These are drive-thru pantries and food parcels will be brought out to your car. If you require transportation to any of these events, Sharon will be available to take you there in the Gibson van. Call (603) 356-3231 to schedule a spot on the van.
One final bit of good news involves our thrift shop. Effective now thru April 1, the shop will hold a “Men’s Discount Day” every Thursday. Men’s shirts, pants, shoes and T-shirts will be offered at a discounted rate.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week’s takeout menu: Monday, curried chicken; Tuesday, hamburger Stroganoff; Wednesday, Creole pasta bake; Thursday, chicken Marengo; Friday, brunch for lunch. Please note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.