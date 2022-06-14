The Gibson Center for Senior Services is entering the summer season with a flurry of day and evening trips.
We start this week with the first of two trips to Polly’s Pancakes, a tour of the Lupine gardens and scenic roadways, as we travel across the Kank, up through Franconia Notch, and home via Crawford Notch.
We will be attending a few concerts at the SeaSide Pavilion in Old Orchard Beach, Piano Men on June 28, Simon and Garfunkel tribute, July 12 and Franke Vallee Aug. 16. We have a day at Crescent Beach, a Sunset Cruise on Casco Bay, trips to historical site, and museums. With the recent celebration of the Queens 70th anniversary, the Conway Library program “Life Under the Stairs” sounds especially interesting on June 21.
Call the Gibson Center at 603-356-3231 to sign up for these trips or go to gibsoncenter.org/calendar to learn more about these trips.
For people who want to feel safe joining trips, and exercise classes, and socializing in the dining room, the Gibson Center is again partnering with White Mountain Community Health to offer another vaccine/booster clinic. We chose the date of Thursday, June 16, so that people can be sure they have the best defense before the start of the summer season. Join us at the Gibson Center from 10a.m. to 1p.m. The White Mountain Community Health Center offers these to people from 5 years old and up.
Join us for lunch, weekdays from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. This week's menu: Wednesday, chicken pesto pasta; Thursday, roast beef hash; Friday, Father’s Day lunch, glazed chicken tenders. Join us for yard games after this lunch. Bring a photo of your dad or a father figure and share stories and dad jokes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.