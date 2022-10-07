By Kristen Santuccio
The Gibson Center for Senior Services has settled into a busy fall season here and enjoying the turning of the leaves. I was a bit startled to see the frost on my windshield Monday morning, a wake-up call for certain.
A reminder that there will be no Meals on Wheels on Monday, Oct. 12 and our dining room will be closed for Columbus Day. Make up meals were sent home this week.
Our last craft fair of the season is this weekend, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stock up now, we will not be back until Memorial Day 2023.
For the entire month of October, you can help with the Meals on Wheel’s program by simply purchasing a reusable shopping bag at either Hannaford or Shaw’s. At Hannaford, the bag is $2.50 and they will donate $1 of the cost, at Shaw’s the bag is $3 and they, too, will donate $1 for each bag sold. I always put a few in the car, since when I go to Maine a lot of the stores no longer use plastic bags.
Open enrollment for Medicare Part D begins on Oct. 15 but you can start planning now. Medicare Part D is a prescription drug plan for people 65 and older. Open enrollment from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 is when you can set up or switch Medicare Part D programs. Call Penny between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at (603) 356-3231 to ask her to send you a Plan Finder.
Your Plan Finder will explain plans in detail, and you can become familiar with what is offered. It will also come with a self-addressed, stamped envelope for you to return to us.
Once we receive your information packet back, we will call to set up your appointment with Ele Border, a certified Medicare counselor for ServiceLink. Border is also on our board of directors, and is known to help out with our Meals on Wheels deliveries in a pinch.
ServiceLink and the Gibson Center offer free, unbiased information about all offered drug plans so you can compare your current list of medications and make the best choice. All consultations are free. Don’t wait, appointments fill up quickly.
We want to remind you of our Senior Resource navigator, Renee Wheaton who is available to help seniors in the valley with a variety of needs. This can include help with applications for fuel assistance, renewals of driver’s licenses, identifying service contractors or assistance with our Stay Warm, Safe and Dry home repair program She is eager to connect you with the services you need. She can be reached directly at (603) 205-0909.
Gibson continues to co-sponsor programs with Osher Lifelong Learning Institute this autumn. We are excited to host these upcoming classes.
A basket weaving class will be held at the Gibson dining room on Oct. 20 and 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.
“Lunch and Learn, Enhancing Balance: Adventures with Confidence” will he held on Nov. 1. Prepare for winter walking and outdoor exercise. Come for lunch, stay for the program, which is offered for free.
Membership for the year is $40 and allows you to take classes throughout New Hampshire and many are by Zoom. Cost for classes vary but hover around $20-$25. Scholarships for Gibson Center patrons are available. It also allows you to attend free special interest groups: Hiking, winter snowshoeing, games group and Munch Bunch. You can see the listings and virtually hear from the presenters by going to olli.granite.edu. You can also call (603) 513-1377 with any questions.
AARP HomeFit will be available Monday, Oct. 24, after lunch. AARP surveys consistently find that older adults want to remain in their current homes and communities for as long as possible. Yet barely one percent of the nation’s housing supply contains any “universal design” elements — such as single story living or a sink that can be reached from a wheelchair. That’s where AARP HomeFit comes in. Based on the free AARP HomeFit Guide, this presentation can help individuals and families make their current or future residence — or that of a loved one — their “lifelong home.” Register for this free class, so that enough AARP HomeFit Guides will be available for all participants.
The week ahead is shaping up nicely, Tuesday, Oct. 11, Joan Lanoie will be in to assist with your advanced directives, we ask that you call and make an appointment to optimize Joan’s times. Wednesday, Oct. 12, we are heading to The Currier Museum in Manchester. The bus will leave at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, Opening Minds through Art will be back in our activity room at 12:30 p.m. Friday Oct. 14, we will be leaving after lunch to see The Pumpkin People throughout the valley and to enjoy the foliage. Saturday, Oct. 15, is our trip to Portland, Maine, to see the Parisian Can Can Ballet at the Maine State Ballet. The bus will leave at 10 a.m.
Looking ahead, we will have bingo on Monday, Oct. 17. General election five-minute forum on Tuesday, Oct. 18. There will be a cross-country slideshow for our Veterans Coffee on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Home Fit on Monday, Oct. 24, and our book club starts Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Our normal activities for the upcoming week are chair exercise on Friday at 10:45 a.m.; tai ji quan on Thursday at 4 p.m.; strength, balance and stretch on Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.; Small Town Quilters will be in on Wednesday at 10 a.m.; Little Angels Service Dogs from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. also on Wednesday; Belly Dancing Class is Friday at 9:30 a.m. We are currently still offering 1:1 Computer Tutoring on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment.
This week begins a new cycle of exercise classes, sign up in the next few weeks, after that, you will have to wait until this class cycle ends in six months.
The menu for the week: Monday, closed for Indigenous People/Columbus Day; Tuesday, hamburger stroganoff; Wednesday, chicken pot pie with cornbread topping; Thursday, beans and hot dogs; Friday, American chop suey.
We hope you all enjoy the long weekend, and we look forward to seeing you soon.
