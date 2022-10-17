By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from the Gibson Center for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
I am writing this as I sit in traffic on the strip, feeling vintage, like when there was no North-South Road, and we all just met in the middle. Just kidding, but that traffic last week was a lot.
I had already written our column for this week when it was announced that our Executive Director Dr. Marianne Jackson was chosen as this year’s recipient of the Steve Eastman Community Service Award. If you were lucky enough to know Steve, you would know how happy he would be with this year’s choice. I was fortunate to know Steve, and now I have the privilege of working with Marianne. I watch daily how she navigates the intricacies of being an executive director with compassion, intent, and the desire to make a difference. Congratulations, Marianne, so well deserved.
We had such a fun week here, the trip to the Fryeburg Fair and our craft show were definitely highlights, but the whole week was supreme. We even had an additional visit from The Frosty Bear ice cream truck, which was a sweet surprise.
We are so thrilled to announce an excellent opportunity for anyone 65 or older to expand their technology savvy. Believe us when we say, we know how overwhelming computer, phone and technology changes can be, we upgraded our computers here in May. This is a wonderful chance for people to learn how to avoid scams and fraud online, protect your passwords and accounts, and most importantly, learn video-conferencing or telehealth.
While some aspects of technology are intimidating, there are important and wonderful aspects, too. Video-conferencing (or Zoom) with friends and family you do not see often is so fun, and something we here look forward to all the time. We are partnering with Digitunity, another non-profit and AT&T to provide access to online teaching modules that cover the basics like using your smartphone or computer.
There are 11 modules in the series, and as an extra incentive, if you complete just two of the 11 modules and the satisfaction survey by Dec. 31, you will receive a $25 gift card. If you are interested in learning more, please call Marianne at (603) 356-3231 or email info@gibsoncenter.org with your name and phone number. We would be happy to enroll you, or explain more.
We are happy to host the general election five-minute forum on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 12:30 p.m. This forum will be for all candidates appearing on the ballot, and is open to the public. We are still signing up people for transportation to the polls on Nov. 8. Call if you need a ride.
On Oct. 19, Tony will present a slideshow of his recent cross-country trip at the veterans meeting at 10 a.m. We will have Opening Minds through Art on Thursdays after lunch, starting this week for 6 weeks.
Our HomeFit program, brought to you by the AARP Speakers Bureau will be here on Monday, Oct. 24. Based on the free AARP HomeFit Guide, this presentation can help individuals and families make their current or future residence — or that of a loved one — their “lifelong home.” Register for this free class, so that enough AARP HomeFit Guides will be available for all participants.
Looking a bit ahead, “The Magic of Christmas” tickets for Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. are almost sold out. Lunch on your own. Show and transportation are $50.
The Gibson and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will present Lunch n Learn Adventure with Confidence on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m., with the program after lunch. Invite your fellow explorers for lunch and stay for this informative demonstration on ways to get ready for the winter season. Exercise specialist Ann Fargo, and outdoor enthusiast Cort Hanson from Ragged Mountain will demonstrate easy exercises and sample equipment so you can enjoy the winter season.
Our normal activities for the upcoming week are chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 10:45 a.m.); tai ji quan (Thursday at 4 p.m.); strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.); Little Angels Service Dogs (10:30 to 11:15 a.m.) on Wednesday; belly dancing class is Friday at 9:30 a.m. We are currently still offering 1:1 Computer Tutoring on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment.
This week’s menu: Tuesday, chili con carne; Wednesday, ham loaf; Thursday, bacon onion carbonara; Friday, pork espanole.
We look forward to seeing you soon.
