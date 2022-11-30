By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from the Gibson Center for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
In keeping with my intention to celebrate gratitude in this month’s column, I find it fitting that our gratitude this week focuses on you. We are grateful to live in a village that is so giving, and we are especially glad that there are so many ways in which you give.
Shopping in our thrift store, joining us at a dine to donate or event, and our twice annual appeals are just a few ways that this valley supports the mission of the Gibson Center. We are so appreciative of your support, as is the community we serve. So, here, in our month of Thanksgiving, let us thank you.
We have decided to make December another busy, happy month. The Veterans Affairs representative will be here on Thursday, Dec. 1. Call (603) 624-9230, Ext. 301 to set up a meeting.
We will be attending the Festival of Trees on Dec. 2 at Settlers Green. On Dec. 4, leave the driving to us, home pickups for the Mount Washington Valley Band Concert “And the Mountains Echoed Gloria!” The concert and bus are both by donation. Participants will be called with a time of pickup.
The bus will leave both days after lunch, sign up to reserve your spot. We have group pricing for the “Charlie Brown Christmas” concert at the Majestic Theatre on Dec. 8, but only if we have enough people attending. Sign up by Dec. 2. We are unable to provide transportation to the concert that night.
If you are looking for a fun way to volunteer your time, our thrift store has a few spots to fill. The thrift store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2ish p.m. The volunteers help with sorting, stocking, sales and customer service. Every day is different there, with donations making it feel like Christmas all the time Call Karen at (603) 356-3231 for more information.
Our regular activities for the upcoming week are chair exercise (Friday at 10:45 a.m.); tai ji quan (Thursday at 4 p.m.); strength, balance and stretch (Thursday at 10 a.m.) Belly dancing class is Friday at 9:30 a.m. Friday Painters is at 12:30 p.m. We are offering 1:1 computer tutoring on Friday by appointment.
Advanced Health Care Planning with Joan Lanoie and Understanding Healthcare Decisions with Dr. Charles Felton are both offered here onsite by appointment. Felton can help you understand multiple prescription and disease or aging-related issues. Many people are confused by what they hear or read, and Felton is eager to help you feel confident and comfortable with your decisions.
The menu this week: Thursday, lasagna; Friday, Chicken parm casserole.
We hope to see you soon.
