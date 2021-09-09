Back in the spring of 2000, I decided my career in banking needed to come to an end. As luck would have it, a position opened up at the Gibson Center and I was fortunate enough to be chosen to fill it.
Twenty-one years later, here I sit writing another Gleanings column, remembering all the special people I’ve met and all the experiences we’ve shared.
Looking back, those memories seem endless. There were many good days, a few bad days, lots of happy times and of course some sad times as well.
For me, one of the saddest days I ever shared was a beautiful September day in 2001. We all stood in the pool room, staff and seniors staring at the TV. We watched in horror as a plane crashed into the second tower of the World Trade Center.
This Saturday is the 20th anniversary of that unforgettable day, and there will be a special ceremony held in North Conway at Schouler Park starting at 8:30 a.m. Masks will be requested but not mandated. Social distancing will be observed.
Please join us to commemorate the tragic events that took place that day and changed our world so dramatically.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week’s take out menu: Monday, chef’s choice; Tuesday, chicken Chassuer; Wednesday, Hungarian goulash; Thursday, sloppy Joe on a bun; Friday, fish and chips. Please note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
