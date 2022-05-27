On Thursday, May 26, the Gibson Center for Senior Services celebrated National Paper Airplane Day in the dining room. Several people engineered paper airplanes, and test piloted them in the dining room. We had so much fun. There was almost as much laughter as the day we had the Easter Bunny Tail Toss.
Join us for lunch and fun Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
Many thanks to the American Legion Post 46 for the delicious fish fry. Between the legion's donation and our drop ticket raffle, the Gibson Center received nearly $1,000. The people at the legion were so accommodating. It was nice to see old friends.
The Crown Ridge Resort also donated a lot of items to our thrift shop. The thrift shop is generally open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays until 1 p.m. We typically sell some great clothing for adults, but have recently opened a holiday galleria, featuring everything you need to celebrate any holiday.
This week, we kick off the summer season, with our Memorial Day Craft Fair. The items sold are created by the crafters who sell them. We also have maple sugar products and Bobby Bell who makes kettle corn on site, a tasty snack. You can make a day of it, with games and food trucks at the North Conway Community Center.
This week: The Gibson Center is closed on Monday to celebrate Memorial Day. In addition to our morning exercise classes on Tuesday, we will continue the Memorial Day theme and play yard games, corn hole and croquet.
Wednesday is game day (cards, Scrabble), Thursday we have a virtual classical concert after lunch, and Friday Ralph Lutjen will share his slide show of Mount Kilimanjaro.
Lunch this week: Tuesday, smothered chicken; Wednesday, tuna noodle casserole; Thursday, spinach lasagna; and Friday, roast pork with gravy.
