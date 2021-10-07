EFFINGHAM — Lisa Gardner, a No. 1 New York Times bestselling thriller novelist, will be the featured presenter at an open house event to be held at the Effingham Public Library at 30 Town House Road in Effingham on Oct. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m.
This event is being held as part of the popular weekly Coffee Hour. Gardner will talk about her latest book and her writing process. Books will be available for purchase and signing by the author.
Gardner started out with a career in food service, but after catching her hair on fire numerous times, she took the hint and focused on writing instead. A self-described research junkie, she has transformed her interest in police procedure and criminal minds into a streak of internationally acclaimed novels, published across 30 countries.
She’s also had four books become TV movies (“At the Midnight Hour,” “The Perfect Husband,” “The Survivors Club” and “Hide”) and has made personal appearances on TruTV and CNN.
Gardner's books have received awards from across the globe. Her novel, “The Neighbor,” won Best Hardcover Novel from the International Thriller Writers, while also receiving the Grand Prix des Lectrices de Elle in France.
She was also recognized with the Daphne du Maurier Award in 2000 for The Other Daughter. Lisa has received the Silver Bullet Award from the International Thriller Writers in 2017 for her work on behalf of at-risk children and the Humane Society. Gardner lives in New Hampshire where she spends her time with an assortment of canine companions. When not writing, she loves to hike, garden, snowshoe and play cribbage.
Following Gardner’s presentation there will be a Library Open House for patrons and visitors to learn more about the Historic Town Hall Restoration project that is underway.
Light refreshments will be provided. This event is free and open to the public. Donations toward the Historic Town Hall Restoration will be accepted. This is planned as an outdoor event. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be indoors and attendees will be requested to wear masks.
For more information, contact the Effingham Public Library at (603) 539-1537.
