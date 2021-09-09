CONWAY — Residents will have the opportunity to dispose of unwanted junk items at the transfer station with no fees on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Residents of Albany, Conway and Eaton with a transfer sticker or driver's license will be able to bring up to six residential pay for items" of the following types: car or non-commercial truck tires, box spring, mattress, upholstered item, electronic device (such as a computer, TV), appliance with refrigerant (such as a refrigerator or air conditioner).
Any items brought in addition to the six will be charged the regular rates. The regular rates, according to Conwaynh.org are the following: Tires, $5; mattresses and box springs, $25; upholstered furniture $20 per piece, computer monitors $10, televisions $15, console televisions $20; and refrigerators and air conditioners $15.
On Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m, the transfer station will host a hazardous waste collection day for the towns of Albany Bartlett, Conway, Eaton, Jackson, Madison, Hale's Location and Hart's Location.
There is a lengthy list of items that can be disposed of during this time. It includes bug sprays, floor care products, rodent killers, brake and transmission fluid, oil based paint, paint thinner and solvents.
The transfer station, at 755 E. Main St., is open Tuesday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. until noon.
