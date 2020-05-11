Greetings from the virtual hub of the North Conway Community Center. Today is voting day for Conway residents with a multi-page ballot that lists several warrant articles, including Article 39 to support the North Conway Community Center.
Articles 31-41 on the ballot are proposed to appropriate funding in support of local non-profits. Non-profits are struggling right now as some organizations ramp-up to deliver essential services, while others step back and halt revenue generating programs to encourage the community to keep their distance.
Through these trying times, non-profits need this consistent boost of support from Conway voters more than ever. These funds sustain programs that will keep our community strong today and programs that will be key to bringing our world back to equilibrium when life begins to eventually return to normal.
We at the North Conway Community Center have been finding creative ways to adapt and support our community during Gov. Sununu’s stay-at-home order. We have been assembling activity kits with our numerous craft supplies that we have on hand for kids who have been distance learning from home.
This past week, as I was putting out a fresh batch of activity kits, I saw a family out for a walk to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. They had two girls around the age of 8. I encouraged them to grab some kits. They seemed hesitant at first, but headed over to the bin to investigate.
After a bit of discussion, the girls each took a kit and skipped off to finish their walk together with huge smiles. It brings us great joy to know that our kits can offer kids a moment of creative fun in their day (and perhaps a moment of peace for parents).
We are eagerly looking forward to bringing our programs back when it is safe to do so. For the stressed restaurant workers who are anxiously awaiting the reopening phase, we look forward to being able to open up our doors again for those post-shift, late-night, indoor soccer games in our gym.
For those who are retired and missing their routine and social time, we can’t wait to bring back mahjong, canasta and pickleball. These are the community interactions that will someday return to our building and help us to feel whole again.
The town funds appropriated to the North Conway Community Center year after year have provided a critical foundation for North Conway Community Center’s youth sports, summer camp, and adult programs. As a non-profit organization, we rely on the support of Conway voters along with the volunteers and donors who make the programs and maintenance of our extraordinary new facility possible.
Conway’s voting day has been rescheduled to today, May 12, and will take place at the Center Conway Fire Department, 1593 E Main St. in Center Conway. The polls are open for balloting from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. if you haven’t already applied for an absentee ballot.
Please keep the North Conway Community Center (Article 39) and other non-profits listed in Articles 31-41 in the forefront of your mind as you make decisions on your ballot today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.