Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. We are excited to have several employment opportunities available with ample opportunities to join our team.
The North Conway Community Center is a great place to both work and play. We have a variety of opportunities available, including a full-time salaried position, a part-time position with flexible hours and seasonal summer employment.
For someone looking to build their career in recreation, sports and youth programming, our full-time program coordinator position will be a great fit. This position is an opportunity to both work directly with youth and adults in the community and work behind the scenes to coordinate program logistics.
The program coordinator position is perfect for someone who likes to be active and is knowledgeable about all different sports. An excellent candidate will be excited to find ways to include people from all different backgrounds and problem solve to make programs easy and accessible to enroll. Technology skills are a must especially with Google Workspace, social media marketing, and spreadsheet and form creation.
The program coordinator position is a salaried position. The compensation package includes a salary range of $30,000-$36,000, commensurate with experience, a $3,000 health insurance stipend and three weeks of paid time off.
For those looking for flexible hours, our part-time custodian position will be a great fit. This is an opportunity to provide custodial services in order to maintain a clean and safe facility for the public.
The work allows for flexible scheduling with a total of 21 hours split between four to six days a week with options for either morning, midday, or evening hours.This position is hourly and pays $13 to $17 an hour, commensurate with experience.
For those who love to work with kids and are available during the summer months, a position as a summer camp counselor is a great fit. We have openings for lead counselors, assistant counselors (as young as high school) and adventure camp counselors.
Lead counselor positions are a great fit for someone who has plenty of experience working in youth programs, schools, or has a degree in education or recreation. Lead counselors take on responsibilities with planning day-to-day activities, managing their group, and engaging campers in fun and enriching opportunities. This position pays $15 an hour.
Assistant counselor positions are a great fit for someone who has some experience working with youth programs and is looking to build their skills and experience.
Assistant counselors partner with the lead counselor to execute activities, handle group dynamics, and provide encouragement and fun for the campers. High school students are encouraged to apply. This position pays $13 an hour.
Adventure camp counselor positions are a fantastic opportunity for someone who loves mountain biking and the outdoors. Adventure camp will be based out of Whitaker Woods and take place primarily outdoors.
This job is a great fit for someone who is experienced with outdoor recreation and has creative ideas for fun programming in nature. This position pays $13 to $15 an hour, commensurate with experience.
For families who have kids entering grades kindergarten through seventh, summer camp registration is open on our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp for both Conway residents and nonresidents. Discounts are available for Conway residents and siblings and there are scholarships available for tuition assistance. Registration is open on a first come first serve basis.
Our summer camp is an enrichment-based program which includes daily art, STEM, and active games. We also have an outdoor based adventure camp for those entering grades fourth through seventh which will include mountain biking, hiking, and other adventures.
Another skill building opportunity for youth in grades first through eighth is coming up June 21-24. Coach Paul Hogan from Concord will host a basketball skill building camp the week before our summer camp begins. Session 1 will include grades first through fourth from 8 to 10 a.m. Session 2 will include grades fifth through eighth from 8 a.m. to noon. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp to learn more and download the registration form.
Registration for our 16th annual golf tournament is now open. Thank you to our lead sponsors Chalmers Insurance Group and Badger Peabody & Smith Realty for making this event possible. The tournament will take place on May 18 at the North Conway Country Club. To register as a sponsor or a player, visit our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and fill out our convenient forms online.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the moment, including canasta, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering and sewing group. Adult sports programs include pickleball, basketball and indoor soccer. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session.
To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have new instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi, yoga with Christie Rochette, and fitness classes with Gisella Gambino. Four Your Paws Only Dog obedience class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. Additional meetings will be scheduled while the Gibson Center is undergoing maintenance during the month of May. These meetings will take place Mondays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 8 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.