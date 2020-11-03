Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. Fall youth sports wrapped this week with many happy athletes.
We were happy to end the year with a couple of scrimmages for our players. Our combined third-sixth-grade team scrimmaged with MWV Soccer Club’s third- and fourth-graders. It was a tie game. Many thanks to Robert Gildea who volunteered as referee.
The third-sixth-grade field hockey team scrimmaged with Conway Recreation’s field hockey team. It was also a tie game. Thanks to Conway Recreation staff for hosting the game. Our kindergarten-second-grade teams will finish out the year with their own scrimmages at Falcon Field and Schouler Park on Thursday.
Despite a number of rained out Wednesday sessions, our mountain biking program was a great success and the bikers had a great time when they were able to get out on the trails. We were encouraged by the enthusiasm for the program and hope to host a similar program again in the spring.
We are encouraged by the success of our fall sports programs this year and hope to put together some basic skills and drills basketball programs for the winter months. We are pleased to welcome MWV Soccer Club back this winter for several youth soccer sessions. Stayed tuned for more details.
Coming up we have some programs and events that we welcome folks to check out. The Eastern Slope Ski Club will be hosting its annual ski sale. Consignment gear drop off will take place outdoors on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. The sale itself will take place on Friday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The consignment pickup will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. Eastern Slope Ski Club has created an in-depth safety plan to keep folks safe including added sanitation, limited capacity, and required face coverings.
Blood drives will take place Friday, Nov. 20 and 27, here at the center. These drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
We are pleased to welcome folks from the 12-Step Program who are hosting AA meetings every Friday in the multipurpose room at 8 p.m. To join the meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
We are pleased to announce that registration is open for adult programs. We follow New Hampshire’s Reopening Guidelines which require groups of no more than 10 participants, added sanitation and safety measures, and sign up in advance. To sign up for programs for the month of November or to see a schedule of programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and click “Register.”
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
As we wrap up our fall youth sports programs next week, we are looking for volunteer basketball coaches for the winter months. Email nate@northconwaycommunitycenter.org with interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.