TAMWORTH — The Chocorua Public Library and the Cook Memorial Library are teaming up to host a networking and resource sharing event for parents who currently home school or are considering doing so.
This event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m. outdoors behind the Cook Memorial Library at 93 Main St. in Tamworth Village. In case of rain, the event will move into the library’s meeting room and attendees will be required to follow the library’s current masking protocols.
The home-school evening will be an informal time for home-school parents to meet each other, share information, learn about educational resources available from libraries and other organizations, and create or connect to learning programs or pods.
For more information, call Amy at the Cook Memorial Library, (603) 323-8510 or Suzanne at the Chocorua Public Library, (603) 323-8610.
