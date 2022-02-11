TAMWORTH — The Chocorua Lake Conservancy will present a winter wildlife and ecology walk for 3- to 7-year olds and their caregivers on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Bring your little ones and come explore the fields, woods and wetlands of the Charlotte C. Browne Memorial Woods with naturalist and outdoor educator Hillary Behr.
Local wildlife have incredible ways of adapting to the deep snow, scarce food and cold temperatures of the New Hampshire winter. We’ll be exploring this through stories and games as well as looking for tracks and signs to see what wildlife are there and what they are up to.
Storm, rain or wind date is Sunday, Feb. 27, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. This event is free. Space is limited. Register in advance at bit.ly/kids-walk. Parking is also limited. Carpool with friends if possible.
Meet at the entrance to the Charlotte C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road in Chocorua, on the left 0.7 miles up the hill from Route 16 or 2.3 miles from the bottom of Washington Hill Road on the Chocorua Village side, on the right.
Wear warm layers and bundle your little ones up as the temperatures call for, bring water and a snack and winter footwear/gear for traveling off trail in snowy woods.
Adults might want snowshoes if the snow is deep or microspikes/ice grippers if conditions are icy. Depending on their ages, kids might want snowshoes, or to be pulled in a sled.
Behr grew up tromping around the woods and waters of Tamworth and calls it home now. She earned a degree in Environmental Conservation and spent eight years in the desert of California, working in land conservation and outdoor science education.
Behr has a special interest in wildlife tracking and completed the White Pine Programs Tracking Apprenticeship after moving back to New Hampshire in 2019.
She has a master’s of education, a New Hampshire teaching certification and has worked as a teacher in many different settings, both outdoors and in the classroom.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
To learn about upcoming events, go to chocorualake.org, sign up for our monthly e-newsletter, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy is a volunteer-led, nonprofit land trust founded in 1968 to protect the scenic and natural resources of the Chocorua Lake Basin and surrounding area.
