CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting "Wildflower Wander," an exploration of the trails of the Charlotte C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road in Chocorua with naturalist and Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus on Friday, May 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
This will be a search for some of spring’s earliest wildflowers, the “ephemeral” treasures that sprout and flower early in the spring before leaves in the forest canopy block sunlight.
These are the early bloomers that take advantage of abundant sunlight to set their blossoms and decorate the forest floor in various shades of white, pink, yellow and purple.
The trail will be followed along the edge of the wetland and back up through the uplands to see what may be just starting to bloom, or already in full display.
Along the way, there will be the various plants that have overwintered under a cover of snow, still evergreen despite a long period of inactivity. Why do some plants retain their leaves over the winter while others seem to magically appear in the spring?
The Charlotte C. Browne property was gifted to the Chocorua Lake Conservancy in 2001 by members of the Chamberlin-Browne family, to protect uplands associated with the Chocorua River. The family trail on the property continues to be maintained by the Chocorua Lake Conservancy for public access, and provides for a moderate meandering walk through woods, fields and along wetland edges.
Send an email to lflaccus@chocorualake.org to register, space will be limited. Please include in your email a phone number in the event plans change at the last minute. Bring a face mask. Wear comfortable walking shoes or boots — the field may be wet from previous rain or dew — and bring water and a snack, if you like. Don’t forget to be prepared for the usual spring ticks and biting insects.
Flaccus has 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating adults and children.
For more information including ways you can get involved, go to chocorualake.org.
