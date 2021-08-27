CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting a mushroom walk at the Charlotte C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road in Chocorua, with biologist Susan Goldhor and Eric Milligan of the New Hampshire Mushroom Co. on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Participants will observe, collect, and receive hands-on experience with different types of fungi found in the area, and learn how fungi play an integral role in the forest ecosystem and the preservation of the lake.
All participants must be vaccinated. Bring a mask for moments in close proximity and wear good walking shoe as the walk will be on uneven ground. Space is limited. Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your name and phone number to tell us you will be coming so that we can let you know of any changes in the schedule.
Goldhor is a biologist who got interested in fungi when she joined the Boston Mycological Club about 20 years ago. Since then, for the last 10 years, she’s been the Boston Mycological Club's president.
She is a contributing editor and columnist for Fungi magazine. She’s written many articles and also given many invited talks on fungal topics, especially her major interest: fungi in the forest ecosystem.
Milligan, an avid mushroom forager, began his study of fungi around 2002. Ten years later, he and his partners turned their hobby into a profession: New Hampshire Mushroom Co.
In addition to providing fresh specialty mushrooms throughout New England, and closer to home at the Tamworth Farmers’ Market and seven days a week at their facility, New Hampshire Mushroom Co. also educates the public about all things mushroom through a multitude of mushroom-related classes, and tours of their unique growing facility in Tamworth. They are also happy to identify wild mushrooms — just bring them by the farm and ask for Milligan.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
Go to chocorualake.org for information and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
