CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting “Bird Language,” an outdoor workshop with naturalist and outdoor educator Hillary Behr, at the Charlotte C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road in Chocorua on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
During this program, Behr will share information from the book "What the Robin Knows: How Birds Reveal the Secrets of the Natural World," by Jon Young and lead the group through a “bird sit” during which we will observe and interpret bird language. Knowledge of bird song and bird identification is useful but not required — humans can learn to interpret the different “voices” of birds without necessarily knowing the species.
In order to survive, birds have to be incredibly aware of and responsive to what’s happening around them. With practice, humans can tune in to what the birds are saying and doing and learn to interpret this language.
The birds can tell us when there is a predator around and even what species it is, before we see it. From watching birds through the lens of bird language, we can tell where their territories are, who their mates are, and when their nests are in danger.
Please dress appropriately for the weather and wear close-toed shoes; we may be walking in a field or on woods trails. If you like, bring sun and/or bug protection, a water bottle, and snacks. This program is free, but the Chocorua Lake Conservancy welcomes donations in support of its work.
Behr grew up exploring the woods and waters of Tamworth and still calls it home. She earned a degree in Environmental Conservation and spent eight years in rural California, working in land conservation and outdoor science education.
She has a masters of education, a New Hampshire teaching certification and has worked as a teacher in many different settings, both outdoors and in the classroom, most recently teaching high school environmental science.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is a non-profit land trust founded in 1968 to protect the scenic and natural resources of the Chocorua Lake Basin and surrounding area.
For more information, including ways you can get involved, go to chocorualake.org and follow the conservancy on Facebook and Instagram.
