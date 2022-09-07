CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting “Bird Language,” an outdoor workshop with naturalist and outdoor educator Hillary Behr, at the Charlotte C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road in Chocorua on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

During this program, Behr will share information from the book "What the Robin Knows: How Birds Reveal the Secrets of the Natural World," by Jon Young and lead the group through a “bird sit” during which we will observe and interpret bird language. Knowledge of bird song and bird identification is useful but not required — humans can learn to interpret the different “voices” of birds without necessarily knowing the species.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.