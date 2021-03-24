HARRISON, Maine — The Caswell Conservancy Center, located at 42 Main St. in Harrison, Maine, will happily reopen to the public on Thursday, April 1.
A spaghetti dinner, provided by the Arruda Charitable Trust, will be served in the evening at two separate sittings. The meal will consist of spaghetti, homemade sauce, Italian bread, salad, dessert, beverage and is only $8 per person.
To better serve you, while observing social distancing, a 5 or 6 p.m. is available for your convenience.
Reservations are required and shall be made by calling Muffett at (850) 501-2709 or Bob at (207) 647-5437 to schedule your preferred time.
This fundraiser will support the Center, which operates under a 501(c)(3) and the many activities it has provided the community, veterans and youth since it opened its doors in 2015.
