BRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club will host a Drive-Through Community Kettle at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot St. in Bridgton on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 5 pm or until the food runs out. Rotarian and chef, Nick Orgo of MANE Catering and Stella’s on the Square will be preparing this meal with Rotary helpers. Everyone is welcome.
The menu will include roasted winter squash soup, herb salt-crusted roast beef, roasted root vegetables with thyme and olive oil, mixed greens salad and holiday cookies.
The meal is free to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted. All donations will be used to fund future community projects.
The event will include caroling. Perhaps Santa will show up. Interact Club members from Lake Region High School (young Rotarians) and Rotarians will be helping with food prep, serving and cleaning up. If you would like to help at this community event, contact us at LakeRegionRotary@gmail.com.
For more information about the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club and its activities, go to lakeregionrotary.com or the Rotary Club’s Facebook Page.
