TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting “Backyard Habitat in a Changing Climate” live via Zoom on Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. with Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Debra Marnich.
New England is experiencing longer periods of drought, creating stress for both plants and animals, and also more heavy rain events, a combination that increases risks of flooding and erosion.
As average air temperatures rise, species adapted to warmer climates move northward, with both pleasant and concerning effects. Every landscape is vulnerable to climate change — even the landscape in your own backyard.
There will be a discussion of small but mighty habitat improvements you can make on your land to help flora and fauna withstand a changing climate. Things to consider include promoting plant species that are specifically adapted to challenging dry conditions; soil health; climate adaptation techniques for gardening such as hugelkultur, water gardens, water collection devices, mulching, and the addition of organic materials; and ways to encourage the natural predators that a whole food web and functioning ecosystem require.
We can journey with Mother Nature to create and maintain holistic ecosystems and diverse, resilient habitats that can better withstand climate change, invasive pest infestations, drought and flood.
Bring your questions and backyard habitat ideas.
Marnich holds a bachelor's of science in zoology and an master's of science in forestry. Her major interests and professional focus areas include combining wildlife and forestry practices to manage for both sound silvicultural and optimum wildlife habitat, creating early successional and bird nesting habitat, pollinator habitat creation, promoting small diverse farms local food production/agriculture, promoting land conservation and protection, environmental education, and integrating all resources concerns to create a balanced conservation system.
This free program is part of the Cook Memorial Library and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy series “Climate & Community.”
Register in advance at bit.ly/CC-050923. You will receive a Zoom link in the confirmation email.
