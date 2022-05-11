INTERVALE — The 2022 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Pageant was held on Sunday, May 8, at Believe in Books’ Theater in the Wood in Intervale. Seven young ladies from throughout the valley competed in the 33rd year of this scholarship program.
A month of rehearsals led up to the day-long event. During the morning, contestants participated in interview and public speaking competitions. During the afternoon, they rehearsed.
The evening’s program, emceed by reigning Mount Washington Valley Mr., Clay Groves, began with a production number, choreographed by Chelsea Hupalowsky. The formal wear competition followed, as well as the optional talent competition. Nearly $2,000 in scholarships were won by the participants.
When the judge’s scores were tallied, 2021 Miss MWV Teen, Lillian J. Chick, placed the 2022 crown on the head of 16-year-old Madison Walcott, the daughter of Chris and Amy Walcott of Glen.
Walcott is a sophomore at Kennett High School. She also earned a Commitment Award, the Hostess Award and the Contestant’s Award. Her title comes with a $1,000 college scholarship and gifts from local businesses. In the optional talent competition, Walcott took first place and received $500 for the inaugural Dotty Weisberg Talent Scholarship.
Jordan Goldblatt, first runner-up, is the daughter of Eric and Terri Goldblatt. A Kennett High School junior from Conway, Goldblatt is 17 years old. In addition to her runner-up title, Goldblatt received the Sales Champion Award, a Commitment Award, the Contestant’s Award and a $500 college scholarship.
Second runner-up, Brena Sheehan, lives in Tamworth and is the daughter of David and Tina Sheehan. She is 13 years old and an eighth grader at K.A. Brett School. Sheehan also earned a Commitment Award, plus a $250 college scholarship
In addition to the court members, Commitment Awards were also presented to Thai Caler and Cheyenne Sheehan. Jay Hall received the Personal Growth Award and Director’s Award. Taylor Garland rounded out the contestants.
A special performance was presented by Maddie McGrath. Judges for the event were Maryann Eastman, Barbara Theriault and Kendra Champagne, with a separate panel of Talent Judges: Tina Titzer, Emily Calderwood and Rebekah Bushey.
The 2022 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Program was sponsored by Mount Washington Valley Promotions, Believe In Books Literacy Foundation, Lifestar EMS, The UPS Store of North Conway, Lisa DuFault-Photographer and Showcase Events.
Look for the teen royalty at numerous events throughout the valley in the coming year and tune in to Valley Vision Channel 3 to see the program.
