INTERVALE — The 2021 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship pageant was held on Sunday, June 27, at Believe In Books’ Theater in the Wood, in Intervale. Six young ladies from throughout the valley competed in the 32nd year of this scholarship program.
A month of video and socially distanced rehearsals led up to the day-long event.
During the morning, contestants participated in Interview and Public Speaking competitions. During the afternoon, they rehearsed.
The evening’s program, emceed by 2016 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen, MacKenzie Herlihy, began with a production number choreographed by Aimee Frechette. The formal wear competition followed, as well as the optional talent competition. Nearly $2,000 in scholarships were won by the participants.
When the judge’s scores were tallied, 2020 Miss MWV Teen Ella B. Fecteau, placed the 2021 crown on the head of 17-year-old Lillian J. Chick, the daughter of Michelle and Scott Schwartz, of Tamworth.
Chick will start her senior year at Kennett High School in the fall. She also earned a commitment award and the contestant’s award. Her title comes with a $1,000 College Scholarship and gifts from local businesses.
Mia Milliken, first runner-up, is the daughter of Tori Milliken. A homeschooled sophomore, from Fryeburg, Milliken is 15 years old. In addition to her runner-up title, Mia received a commitment award and a $500 college scholarship.
Second runner-up Madison A. Walcott lives in Glen and is the daughter of Amy and Chris Walcott. She is 15 years old and will be a sophomore at Kennett High School. Walcott also earned a commitment award and claimed the talent title, plus a $250 college scholarship
In addition to the court members, a commitment award was also presented to Jenavieve Hall, of Conway. Hall also received the hostess award and director’s award. Aurora Spaid of North Conway was presented the personal growth award and Jordan Goldblatt of Conway took home the sales champion award.
Special performances were presented by Fecteau and Liam Thompson. Judges for the event were Maryann Eastman, Julie Bartage and Sharon Grass, with a separate panel of talent judges, Hannah-Jo Weisberg, Chelsea Hupalowsky and John Pina.
The 2021 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Program was sponsored by Mount Washington Valley Promotions, Believe In Books Literacy Foundation, Lifestar EMS, The UPS Store of North Conway, Lisa DuFault, photographer and Twombly’s Market.
Look for the teen royalty at numerous events throughout the valley in the coming year.
