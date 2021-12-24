William “Bill” Wogisch, 86, passed away in his home on Dec. 23, 2021, surrounded by love.
Bill was raised in South Orange, N.J. He met his wife, Martha (Marty) Miller at Columbia High School in Maplewood and they were married for 54 years, before Marty passed in 2012.
To this day, many of Bill’s close friends are high school friends.Bill opened his first gas station in 1958 and from there continued his love of the car business. After working for many dealers, in 1972, Bill purchased Gundaker Chrysler-Plymouth, American Motors/Jeep on Main Street in Belmar, N.J., and eventually became one of the largest Datsun dealers in the East.
He always valued the used car business as an integral part of any successful dealership and was a staple for many years at the Bordentown, N.J., and Manheim, Pa., auto auctions. He was and will always be well respected in the automotive industry with many lifelong friends.
Bill and Marty spent 30 years in Colts Neck raising their three girls on a farm and showing quarter horses in 25 states. Through the years Marty and Bill had many, many horses, dogs, and cats that were always a part of their family.
In 2000, Marty and Bill built and moved into their dream house in Jackson, N.H. Bill quickly became well-known in the town making many new friends.
Bill was also a Mason for over 50 years, belonging to the Atlas Pythagoras Lodge Number 10 in Westfield, N.J. Bill’s family was always the most important thing in his life.
In addition to his wife, Martha, he is predeceased by his parents, Richard and Margaret Wogisch; his siblings, Richard, Margaret (Sis) Hemhauser and Ann (Nancy) Foster.
He leaves behind his three daughters and their husbands, Gail and David Thomason in Haymarket, Va.; Barbara and David Campbell in Jackson; and Judie and Bruce Eisenberg in St. Augustine, Fla. He is also very loved by his grandchildren, William Reisig, Marshall (Samantha) Thomason, Darcy (Kevin) Weyant, Robert (Paige) Reisig, Gordon Eisenberg and Jamie Eisenberg; and his great-grandchildren, Brooks and Owen Weyant and Reese Thomason.
Bill was also blessed to have Holly in his life for the past eight years to bring him love, positivity and companionship.
A special thanks from our family to Sonia Frye at Timberland Home Care and her amazing caregivers, Lee, Tracey, Grace, Autumn and all the others that have been so important to us over the last 14 months. Also, thanks to Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of North Conway, N.H.
We know that Bill will be riding his John Deere tractor on the way to his new journey.
We’d like to request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bartlett Jackson Ambulance or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care.
A memorial service will be held in the spring at Bill's home.
