Wilfred “Allan” Lothrop of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, in his beloved home with family by his side. He was just a few days away from his 90th birthday. Allan was the prototypical American. He was a fiercely independent entrepreneur, a dedicated husband and father, devoted citizen, and a frontiersman at heart.
Allan was born on June 11, 1930, in Lewiston, Maine, as the middle of five children of Bernard H. Lothrop and Marie Juliette Chesnel Lothrop of South Paris, Maine, and grew up in South Paris.
He graduated from Oxford Hills High School and attended the University of Maine at Orono. He always had an entrepreneurial spirit and firmly believed in hard work.
As a youth, he had a paper route, worked at his father’s store and raised cucumbers for a pickle factory.
As an adult, he owned and operated the Crooked River Dowel Company in North Waterford, Maine, was the assistant superintendent at Forest Industries in Fryeburg, Maine, ran the Fryeburg/Conway Federal Credit Union, and restaurants in Standish, Maine, and Portland, Maine.
Later in life, he joined the Rotary Club in Fryeburg, and the community service opportunities the club offered were of special importance to him.
In 1952 a friend of Allan’s convinced him to go on a blind date with Phyllis R. Jacubouis of Auburn, Maine. That blind date ended up being the start of a relationship that lasted for over 67 years.
They were married on Oct. 9, 1954, in Lewiston, Maine. Allan and Phyllis loved traveling across and around the U.S. in their motorhome. They especially enjoyed traveling to Golden Hill State Park Campground on Lake Ontario in New York, where they made lasting friendships.
Allan loved exploring the outdoors and imbued that adventuring spirit into his family. He enjoyed many happy times camping, hunting, fishing, hiking and snowmobiling with his family and good friends and continued to do so for much of his life.
He hiked and canoed all around the state of Maine, but his favorite spot was Speckled Mountain. Perhaps his most special experience was a month-long trip to Alaska to fish and to camp. He also enjoyed mountain and road cycling and downhill and cross-country skiing.
The family extends special thanks to Drs. Rachel Hamilton and Angus Badger and their team, and the incredible caregivers from Carroll County VNA and Hospice.
Allan is survived by his wife of 65½ years Phyllis (Jacubouis) Lothrop of Fryeburg; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia Lothrop Engvall and Bert Engvall of Upton, Mass.; and Susan and Stephen Hart of Billerica, Mass.; four grandchildren also survive him, Nathaniel Engvall and his wife, Martha, of New Haven, Conn.; Samuel Engvall of Grafton, Mass.; Melissa Hart and Matthew Hart of Billerica, Mass.; a sister Marlene Kimball of Ecuador; a brother Bernard Lothrop of Otisfield, Maine; and several nieces and nephews.
Allan was predeceased by a brother Richard Lothrop and a sister, Evelyn Eels.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5, at 2 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Fryeburg Area Rotary, P.O. Box 451, Fryeburg, Maine 04037 or the Visiting Nurse, Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine, P.O. Box 432, North Conway, NH 03860.
To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of W. Allan Lothrop and leave condolences for his family, go to woodfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.