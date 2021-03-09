On Friday, March 5, 2021, Warren “Pete” Robert Carpenter, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 91 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Pete was born on May 12, 1929, in Tuftonboro, N.H., to Lewis and Beatrice Carpenter. He attended Kennett High School and graduated in 1947. Pete married the love of his life, Marion McDonald, on March 4, 1950. Together, they had four sons, Barry, Brian, Leon and Joseph, and two daughters, Judy and Carol.
Pete worked for the Public Service Co. of New Hampshire for 30 years, and after retirement he worked part time for Robert McDonald Plumbing as an inventory specialist for another 25 years.
He enjoyed traveling in his RV and camping with his wife, Marion. He traveled to the coast of Maine often, especially to the Lobster Buoy Campsite in South Thomaston. His favorite activities included campfires, searching for lighthouses, and eating fresh lobster. His favorite foods were many, but the notables were Reese's peanut butter cups, black licorice, BLT sandwiches, fish chowder, a really spicy gingersnap cookie and anything with raspberry in it.
You could always find the latest edition of Uncle Henry’s Classified on the kitchen table in his home, known lovingly as “The Cave,” where he was always hunting for the best deals. He loved arranging day trips far and wide to pick up his found treasures, always with Marion by his side.
He was known to everyone as an incredibly kind and generous man, who worked hard at everything he did right up until the end. He even took on the project of moving his oil tank from one side of The Cave to the other when he was 85 years old, despite his family’s protests. His determination and compassionate spirit will always be a source of inspiration for friends and family.
Pete was a true family man, and he loved any event where he could get everyone together. His favorite tradition was to gather the whole family for Easter brunch, which for the last few years has been held at Rosie’s Restaurant in Tamworth, N.H. Notable quotes he often used were "It's fine," "Howdy, Howdy," "It's all part of happy motoring," and "Drive slow and drink milk."
A fond memory for son Barry was when he took Pete and Debbie for a ride up the chairlift on Cranmore Mountain to enjoy the view and have a cold drink at the top.
For daughters Carol and Judy, his love of music brought them to many outdoor concerts in the summer. His favorites included tribute bands for Neil Diamond and Johnny Cash.
For daughter Carol, she remembers back when they had taken a hike up to Cathedral Ledge. With Pete on oxygen and Carol managing her arthritis, it was a big accomplishment for the both of them when they got to the top to take in the view together.
For son Brian, their weekly tradition of going out to breakfast was something they both looked forward to doing together.
Pete was preceded in death by two of his sons, Leon and Joseph; his brother Leo “Red” Carpenter, as well as his wife Marion.
Pete is survived by his extensive, loving family, his sister Jean L. Voitel of Colorado Springs, Colo.; son Barry W. Carpenter, his wife, Debbie Carpenter, and grandson, Brandon Carpenter, of Brownfield, Maine; son Brian L. Carpenter of Conway, N.H. Pamela;; granddaughter Heather Noyes and her husband, Kevin Noyes; and great-granddaughter Sierra Noyes of Conway; daughter Judy M. Rappe and her husband, Gene Rappe, of Center Conway, N.H.; granddaughter Rhiannon Rappe and great-granddaughter Alexis Drew of Center Conway; daughter Carol J. Hounsell, her husband, Mark Hounsell, of Conway; granddaughter Moriah Hounsell of South Burlington, Vt.; granddaughter Morisah Perry, her husband, Joseph Perry; and great-granddaughters, Emelia and Summer Perry of Southbridge, Mass.; grandson Jedidiah Hounsell of Conway; and grandson James Hounsell of Conway. He’s also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank his good friend Kerry Roberts, as well as the team from the Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County, for their tender care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests making donations to the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway, N.H., in Pete’s name. There will be a graveside service held in the spring at the Conway Village Cemetery on Wednesday, May 12, at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.