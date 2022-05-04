W. Clapham Murray of Tamworth, N.H., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. after an eight-week period of declining health. He was not alone, as his son, Peter, was on his way to see his father off, and Suzy Kjellberg his health-care aid, was there to comfort him.
W. Clapham Murray, known as Cope, son of Clapham and Thelma Ford Murray was born in 1931, in Baltimore, Md. He was raised on the family homestead in West River Maryland, 15 miles south of Annapolis settled by his great-great-grandfather, Dr. William H. Murray in the mid-1700s.
His family lived with his Uncle Bill with whom he shared many fond memories. As a child, Clapham was passionate about baseball. He became an ardent fan of the Washington Senators.
He shared a passion for baseball and the Senators with his own father. His favorite players were George Washington Case and Cecil Travis, who W. Clapham believes should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
His father, Clapham Deacon Murray, managed to get him into Gilman school in Baltimore, where Clapham Deacon had graduated in the first class in 1903.
W. Clapham had many fond memories at Gilman. One was watching a game against a rival baseball team, that had Al Kaline on it. That day Al, hit a home run and hit the bell tower.
W. Clapham graduated from Gilman in 1949 and went onto Wesleyan University in Connecticut. It was at Wesleyan that W. Clapham received the nickname of Cope.
At Wesleyan he joined the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity. One of the members was Robert Ludlum. Ludlum was the first theater major at Wesleyan; Cope became the third, followed by Bill Christopher, later of “M.A.S.H.” fame.
After a tour of duty in the Army, Cope attended Emerson College, where he met his wife to be, Priscilla Lowell, followed by a marriage of 59 amazing years.
In 1957, he received his master’s in theater, while Priscilla received her degree in speech therapy.
Cope pursued dual careers, that as an actor and eventually a professor of theater arts. As an actor, he was a member of Actors Equity and The Screen Actors Guild.
While a member of SAG, he appeared as a principal player with Sissy Spacek and British actor Tom Wilkinson in Todd Field’s “In The Bedroom.” He recited Walt Whitman.
In 1958, he and his wife, Priscilla, became members of The Barnstormers Theatre, founded by Francis Cleveland, youngest son of Grover. When Francis died in 1995, Cope became artistic director.
He was an actor/director with The Barnstormers from 1958 through 2012, an uninterrupted span of time exceeded only by Francis Cleveland.
His greatest accomplishment as The Barnstormer Artistic Director was working with his former New England College friend Don Woodrow on the capital campaign. The goal was to renovate the old theatre and create a modern theatrical experience. The campaign was a huge success and kept The Barnstormers Theatre going long after Francis Cleveland passed.
In 1962, he came to New England College in Henniker, N.H., where he established a theater program and was professor of theater arts. For five years, he was on the British campus in Arundel Sussex England where he established a University Theatre troupe that toured the British Isles, as far out as The Outer Hebrides.
Upon his return to the New Hampshire campus, he remained there another 14 years and moved to Tamworth full-time. The town of Tamworth and Wonalancet (where his summer residence had been since the late 1950s) was his jewel. He loved Tamworth and all the people within it. The feeling was mutual from the townsfolk.
In his 28 years at New England College, he was well-respected by colleagues, admired by his students, whom he mentored. Two of his students, D. Neal Brown and Penny Purcell, ended up at The Barnstormers.
He leaves behind a daughter, Lowell N. Murray, as well as a son-in-law, Patrick Kricksceonaitis and two grandchildren, Samantha and Duke; a son, Peter, also survives him. Peter is highly talented, with a broad theater resume. Peter took excellent care of Cope in his later life and was everything a son could be.
There will be a celebration of W. Clapham Murray’s life at The Barnstormers sometime this summer.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to The Barnstormers Theatre. The address is P.O. Box 434 Tamworth, NH 03886.
