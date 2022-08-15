Theodore “Ted” Boutelle Barrett, 92, of Hanover and North Chatham, N.H. and formerly of Chelmsford, Mass., passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2022, at Valley Terrace in White River Junction, Vermont surrounded by loved ones.
Ted was born in Woburn, Mass., on Dec. 14, 1929, to Gerald R. Barrett and Bertha (née Boutelle) Barrett. Raised in Winchester, Mass., he attended Winchester High School where he excelled in both academics and sports, including track and field.
Ted pursued a degree in engineering sciences and physics at Harvard University, his father’s alma mater, where he was a member of Kirkland House, the lightweight men’s crew team, and the electronics club.
Upon graduation in 1951, Ted worked at the Naval Research Lab in Washington, D.C. In his own words, “The Washington heat and my lust for adventure drove me to Alaska where I spent six years enjoying 'The Last Frontier' while designing and installing radio communication systems for Alaskan Air Command.” He believed his intense desire to explore Alaska and to live a life of adventure was formed at a young age through reading stories by Jack London and poems by Robert Service.
While in Alaska, Ted reveled in the climbing opportunities available to him. Among other climbs, in late May of 1957, he was the first person to lead a small team up the Barrier Glacier at the southwest corner of the Tordrillo Mountains. Deterred by melting ice and treacherous conditions caused by a volcanic eruption four years earlier, they fell short of their goal to summit Mount Spurr (11,070 ft). However, their attempt was groundbreaking and ultimately written up in the book "Tordrillo — Pioneer Climbs and Flights in the Tordrillo Mountains of Alaska."
In April 1959, Ted and two others were the first ascent party to summit and subsequently name the Carpathian Peak in the Kenai Mountains. The team suggested the name as a tribute to the Carpathian Mountains in the homeland — behind the iron curtain at the time — of one of the climbers. Their intent was to create a symbol of freedom.
From 1960 to 1965 Ted worked for American Science and Engineering in Cambridge, Mass. Most of this time was spent at Air Force Cambridge Research Labs (AFCRL) or in an instrumented KC-135 plane flying to locations around the world including South America and the Pacific.
In addition, during this period, he pursued graduate studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before starting a full-time program at Dartmouth’s Thayer School of Engineering, receiving his Ph.D. in engineering sciences in 1971.
In 1976, Ted married his soul mate, Ingrid B. Barrett (née Stuhler) and became a doting and loving stepfather to her three daughters. He continued to share his passion for the great outdoors by organizing many family camping, hiking, and canoeing adventures. He enjoyed spending time each summer at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Cold River Camp where he had worked as a teenager during World War II and later served as a volunteer Chairman of the CRC Committee.
In addition, throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Ted volunteered for the Chatham Trails Association to ensure the trails in that area of the White Mountains remained clear and accessible to the public. He served as president of CTA for nine years.
Ted and Ingrid worked together for many years as software engineers at Parke Mathematical Laboratories, A. J. Lincoln & Co., and Biscom.
During his retirement, Ted spent most of his time at the house he and Ingrid designed and helped to build in North Chatham, N.H., on Hedgehog Hill, affectionately dubbed the “Hedgehog Hilton” given his passion for sharing the location with others.
There was always room in the house and at the table for others, including dear friends and relatives, new acquaintances, or even complete strangers, tagalongs, and their pets. Ted loved to meet new people and welcome them into his home and life.
Ted was predeceased by his mother, father, younger sister, Commander Elizabeth M. Barrett, and his brother-in-law and best friend, Donald Goss.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Ingrid; his three stepdaughters, Laura Wood (Chuck) of Tyngsboro, Mass.; Lesley Jarvis (Bill Ware) of Hanover, N.H.; and Jennifer McLin (Alex) of Lausanne, Switzerland; six grandchildren, Jessica Sumner (Mike) of Okeechobee, Fla.; Hillary Turnan (Sean) of Cumming, Ga.; Emmanda Holt (Joe) of Middletown, R.I.; Finnegan Ware; Liam and Tessa McLin; seven great-grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Herbert and Pat Stuhler of Cumming; and close family friend, Kay Kyser of Orange Park, Fla., as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Ted’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Valley Terrace and Bayada Hospice as well as our friends in Chatham for their dedication, compassion, and attentive care.
Knight Funeral Home, White River Junction, Vt. is entrusted with arrangements and online condolences are appreciated at knightfuneralhomes.com.
A celebration of life will be planned for next summer in North Chatham.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chatham Trails Association or just climb the highest mountain you can find. Ted would be proud of you.
