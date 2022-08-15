Theodore “Ted” Boutelle Barrett, 92, of Hanover and North Chatham, N.H. and formerly of Chelmsford, Mass., passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2022, at Valley Terrace in White River Junction, Vermont surrounded by loved ones.

Theodore Barrett

Ted was born in Woburn, Mass., on Dec. 14, 1929, to Gerald R. Barrett and Bertha (née Boutelle) Barrett. Raised in Winchester, Mass., he attended Winchester High School where he excelled in both academics and sports, including track and field.

