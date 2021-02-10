Sandra Davis Merrill, 80, of Lovell, Maine, and Lake Havasu City, Ariz., died peacefully at her home in Arizona on Jan. 17, 2021.
Sandra will be remembered for her love of family, her love of travel and adventure, and for her strength and determination.
Sandra was raised in Lovell, graduating from Fryeburg Academy in 1959. She married her childhood sweetheart, David Merrill on June 13, 1959 and moved to Fort Lewis, Wash., where David was stationed.
During their life together, if Sandra and Dave discovered a new destination of interest, they never hesitated to pack the car, their three children, some sandwiches, and a map, and hit the road: whether they were driving a 1958 Volkswagen Beetle with toddlers in the back or in an RV hauling a jeep behind.
Sandra and Dave raised their three children in Washington until April of 1971 when the family returned to Lovell.
While in Maine, Sandra enjoyed being outdoors gardening, walking, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling.
She was a member of the Lovell Arts and Artisans Committee and appreciated any artistic project including floral design. Sandra could transform any house into a home, any piece of fabric into a fabulous outfit, and any leftover meal into a gourmet delight.
In 1999, Sandra and David discovered Lake Havasu City. They purchased a home and began another adventure together which lasted for 22 more years. Sandra and Dave traded in snowmobiling the trails of Maine for four wheeling in the Arizona desert. They joined the Havasu 4 Wheelers, and rather than pack three children, sandwiches, and a map in the car; they packed “jeeping” essentials, sandwiches and a GPS.
Sandra leaves behind her beloved husband of 61 years, David C. Merrill of Lake Havasu City; children, Lucinda (Curtis) Denison of Fruitland, Wash.; Debra (Atwood) Merrill of Portland, Maine; and Jeffery (Diane) Merrill of Lovell; grandchildren, Melody Young, Sarah Denison, Timothy Atwood, Elizabeth Atwood, Emily Atwood, Mandy Merrill and Michael Merrill; and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Jacob, Evan and Ava.
A memorial for Sandra will be held in Lovell, Maine in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.