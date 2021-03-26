Roberta J. Buck, 74, of Kingston, Pa., and a longtime resident of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family at her home on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Born July 18, 1946, in Rumford, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Erland and Dorothy Billings Crocker.
Roberta retired after working for 30 years in the custodial department of Fryeburg Academy and previously worked in private homes.
Roberta enjoyed bird watching, gardening, canning, quilting, doing jigsaw puzzles, and, most of all, spending time with her grandsons, family, and friends.
Her husband of 49 years, Linwood Buck, died on Oct. 27, 2016. A sister, Rachel Crocker; and brothers, Robert, Ronald and Russell Crocker, also preceded her in death.
Her children, Rachel Crocker of Kingston; and Christopher and his wife, Darcy Lantz Buck, of Kingston; grandsons, Lincoln and Jackson Buck; sisters, Rosemary Carey, Roseann Breton, Rosalyn Skwierawski, Rhonda Pinkham and Rosalie Williams; brothers, Rodney and Randy Crocker; nieces, nephews, other families and friends will miss her much.
Roberta's family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date.
Share memories and condolences with Roberta's family at mjmclaughlin.com.
Roberta's family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.