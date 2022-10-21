Ralph Pfeiffer, born June 1, 1921, son of Ralph and Edith Travis Pfeiffer of Natick, Mass., passed way at Generis Mineral Springs in North Conway, N.H., on Oct. 18, 2022.

Ralph Pfeiffer

Ralph attended Natick Public Schools and graduated from Natick High School, Class of 1939. He was valedictorian of the Class of 1941 at Green Mountain College and then entered Harvard University as a junior. In 1942, Ralph enlisted in the U.S Coast Guard. After boot camp, he was assigned to the USS Sylph and the Navy Sonar Division, where he trained sonar men and participated in antisubmarine R&D. His unit was later transferred to Port Everglades, Fla.

