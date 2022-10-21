Ralph Pfeiffer, born June 1, 1921, son of Ralph and Edith Travis Pfeiffer of Natick, Mass., passed way at Generis Mineral Springs in North Conway, N.H., on Oct. 18, 2022.
Ralph attended Natick Public Schools and graduated from Natick High School, Class of 1939. He was valedictorian of the Class of 1941 at Green Mountain College and then entered Harvard University as a junior. In 1942, Ralph enlisted in the U.S Coast Guard. After boot camp, he was assigned to the USS Sylph and the Navy Sonar Division, where he trained sonar men and participated in antisubmarine R&D. His unit was later transferred to Port Everglades, Fla.
In 1944, Ralph married Catherine McGuigan Hursh in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where they lived until the end of the war. After discharge from the Coast Guard, Ralph joined Pan American Airways in Miami. He transferred to PanAm’s new Boston office and rose to commercial sales manager for New England. He and Kay raised their family in Natick in the boyhood home his parents built.
Ralph opened Pfeiffer Travel Center in Cochituate, Mass., and he and Kay led many tours to the Holy Land and other pilgrimage sites. His career enabled them to travel the world, visiting numerous countries in Europe, Asia and South America.
Throughout his life, Ralph read voraciously, especially history and pursued many hobbies intensely, including gardening, photography, carpentry, stamp collecting, wine-making, building small boats, hunting (his most exotic pursuit was crocodiles in Haiti), fly fishing and fly tying, ice fishing and lobstering (he built his own traps). At 85, Ralph and Kay drove from Natick to Alaska to California and back towing a 21-foot RV.
At 81 years of age, Ralph decided to complete his education at Framingham State University, and he earned his bachelor’s degree at 85 and an M.Ed. at age 91.
In 2014, Ralph and Kay moved to Genesis Mineral Springs in North Conway, where he could pursue his passion for growing dahlias in raised beds he built there, and also produce beautiful oil paintings of ships and nature scenes, drawing on his love of both.
Ralph’s family is most grateful to the staff there who assisted him in continuing to live an active life and, when his health declined, cared for him with tender compassion until his passing.
Ralph is survived by his son John (wife Beverly) of Denver, Colo.; his daughter Kate Wishard of Federal Way, Wash.; his daughter Meg Phillips (husband Lee) of Jackson, N.H.; and his son David (wife Stephanie) of Winthrop, Mass. He also leaves 10 grandchildren, including Sara Phillips of North Conway, and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife Catherine of 73 years and an infant son, James Gerald.
Visiting hours will be on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home at 4 Park St. in Natick, immediately followed by a funeral service. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will follow at Dell Park Cemetery in Natick.
Contributions in Ralph’s memory may be made to the Mineral Springs Resident Council. The address is Genesis Mineral Springs, 1251 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, NH 03860, Attention: Samantha Yalenezian-Activities Dept.
