Perley "Tiger" Ellsworth Thompson, born Jan. 31, 1964, in Sanford, Maine, son of Richard "Dick" Thompson and his late wife, Geneva Thompson, of Effingham N.H.
Perley or Tiger, as he prefers to be called, passed away unexpectedly of long-stemming health complications the eve of April 18, 2023, at home in Effingham.
Perley is survived by a large family, including many aunts, uncles and cousins; his aunt Susan Armstrong, whom he was fond of; his brother Dana Thompson and his wife, Cindy, their son, Dana, and Dana’s two daughters; his son Kyle Ring (Thompson) of Effingham and his two sons, Chance and Edward; his daughter Jessika and her two children, Kianna and Kalab.
Perley spent his time working as a subcontractor carpenter and a masonry. In recent years, he loved to spend most of his time with his dog, General, after losing his beloved wife, Penny Dewitt-Thompson.
Perely also enjoyed hunting, fishing, a good conversation and a cold Budweiser, as many who knew him know.
His untimely departure leaves us with a heavy heart. He will be loved and missed dearly by his family and friends.
There will be a service held in his memory May 21 in Center Effingham at 1 p.m.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website (mainefuneral.com).
