Nicholas F. Purinton, 26, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at home due to a heart issue he has had since birth.
He was born Jan. 19, 1995, in North Conway N.H., the son of Guy and Miranda (Smith) Purinton.
Nicholas attended the local school system SAD 72 and graduated from Fryeburg Academy. He enjoyed and did very well in math and science. He enjoyed going to the school’s Latin camp.
He went on to Central Maine Community College. There he made Dean’s list several semesters. Graduating with honors, he achieved an associate degree in civil engineering/architecture.
During his youth, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, go carting, target shooting and playing video games on a computer he helped build. He was active in Cub and Boy Scouts and achieved the level of star scout. He was most recently employed at Best Buy in Newington, N.H., where he made many friends.
His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends and especially enjoyed his time with Laura and their dogs, Taylor Mae and Skylar Rae as well as his beloved cats Minkey and Gimley.
He was predeceased by his grandfather’s Clifford Purinton and Franklin Smith.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory his parents, Guy and Miranda Purinton; his sister Kirstie; his fiancee Laura Spencer, her parents Rick Spencer and Gena Spencer; his grandmother Martha Smith, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will hold a celebration of life service on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the VFW hall in Lovell. For those who cannot attend the service will be live streamed on Nicholas’s obituary page.
Arrangements are under the Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
To make an online condolence, please go to woodfuneral.org.
