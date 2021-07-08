Michael James Venditto (Oct. 22, 1984-April 20, 2021) was a husband, father, son, and brother.
He is survived by his wife Kristin (Moceri) Venditto; sons James and Lucas; mother Sandy Venditto, brother Nick Venditto, and in-laws John and Gay Moceri. He was predeceased by his father James. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his dog Pepper.
Mike was born in Georgia; he spent most of his life in New Jersey. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Rowan University where he majored in accounting. Mike has worked as a plant controller in New Jersey, Georgia, New York and New Hampshire.
A memorial service for Mike will be held on Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Nativity (15 Grove St. in North Conway, N.H.) outdoors under a tent. Please bring a chair if you are able.
