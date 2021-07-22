Michael A. English, 68, moved on from his home in North Conway, N.H., leaving many of us behind and saddened on Jan. 7, 2021. This new move will include Michael searching for his next music festival, Celtics game and naturally, a Patriots game in which to cheer his team on to their next Championship.
Michael was born in Pawtucket, R.I. He was raised in Riverside, attended, and graduated from East Providence High School. Shortly after, Michael headed to the North Country. First heading to Vermont for a short "stopover" and then continuing his quest to New Hampshire, where he chose to live and work for the rest of his life.
Throughout his life, Michael fully devoted and committed himself to music, football, basketball, his family which included his extended family in New Hampshire and two favorite jobs.
Michael's passion and love of music and festivals, both recorded and live, started at a very young age. He established his own band in Riverside, R.I. With Michael's passion for his music, that band became successful enough for them to play at an Italian restaurant, located in Riverside.
His brother, Joseph still has hopes that the existence of his first record can be located. It is still avidly being searched for. To this day, Michael's collection of vinyl records is kept the same way that he left them.
Another of Michael's passions were the Boston Celtics and the New England Patriots. He often frequented games, whenever he was able. I am sure that he is going to every game now and I can hear him cheering them to victory.
Michael acquired a network of lifelong friends, some of whom became an extension of his family. His devotion to family, including these friends, was clear. Michael would very often be heard speaking about these "extended" family members. He spent immense amounts of time with them.
Michael was also fortunate enough to have two favorite work opportunities while living in the North Conway area. They became extremely important and fulfilling to him. One was at the Hale's Location golf course and the other was a residential home. He was very quick to share how important these jobs were to him when his family was visiting or on the phone with him. It was apparent because you could see and feel his excitement realizing that he gained comfort in these jobs.
Michael is survived by his brother Joseph E. English Jr.; three nephews, Maxfield English, Casey English and Eli English; and one niece Erika English; two great-nieces, Lexi and Lukka; two great-nephews; Dakari and Beckham; and cousins in Rhode Island.
Michael was predeceased by his mother Phyllis English; father Joseph E. English; and his brother Martin D. English.
Donations in Michael's Memory can be made to American Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.