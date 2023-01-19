Matthew Richard Hall, 40, of Conway, N.H., has passed away after a long battle with melanoma. He passed away on Jan. 16, 2023, in New Hampshire surrounded by family.

Matthew Richard Hall

He is survived by his parents, Mona Ford (Mike) of Silver Lake, N.H., and Steven Hall (Joanne) of Albany, N.H.. He is also survived by a sister Becky Florance (Justin) of Kansas; and a brother Steven Hall (Hilary) of Madison, N.H. He has two nephews and a niece in Kansas; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins still in the area.

