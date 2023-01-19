Matthew Richard Hall, 40, of Conway, N.H., has passed away after a long battle with melanoma. He passed away on Jan. 16, 2023, in New Hampshire surrounded by family.
He is survived by his parents, Mona Ford (Mike) of Silver Lake, N.H., and Steven Hall (Joanne) of Albany, N.H.. He is also survived by a sister Becky Florance (Justin) of Kansas; and a brother Steven Hall (Hilary) of Madison, N.H. He has two nephews and a niece in Kansas; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins still in the area.
Matthew was born Oct. 9, 1982, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to his parents Steven and Mona. He attended Kennett High School prior to attaining his GED. He later went on to study electrical technology and maintained several jobs that required his hand on talents.
Matthew had a soft heart and thought of his family often. Though he had many hard days, he kept a positive outlook and never wanted anyone to worry. Matthew will be best remembered later in his days for his rock-collecting hobby. He was hoping to get rich. Along his travels, he met many people. He always had a good story to tell.
Funeral services are through Furber and White Funeral Home at 2925 Main St. in North Conway, N.H. (603-356-5561).
Visiting hours for Matthew will be Friday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. and the funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service will be in the Spring to be determined.
He will be missed by many of us that are left behind. Love you, Lil' Bro.
